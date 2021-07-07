‘Parade of horribles’: Abbott slammed for calling lawmakers back to increase voter suppression and attack trans kids

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is under fire after issuing a proclamation calling the state legislature back into session, giving them just 24 hours to prepare, and as the head of one progressive organization called it, a "laundry list of demands." That "laundry list" focuses on 11 issues, none of which include fixing Texas' power grid, or the low quality of education the state allows.

A laundry list of demands submitted at the last minute with no time for lawmakers to prepare.

Abbott, who is facing a tough re-election campaign, is in trouble. The University of Texas at Austin's Texas Polling Project shows he should be worried about his approval rating (dropping), his disapproval rating (increasing), and perhaps worst of all, the undecideds. Those numbers are dropping, meaning he has less of a pool of voters to swing over to his side.

So the Texas governor is doing everything he can to get re-elected. That means getting fellow Republican governors to send him their National Guard units to patrol the border so he can claim President Biden isn't doing enough to protect America, and calling an "extraordinary session" of the state legislature.

Those lawmakers will not be focused on fixing Texas' ailing power grid, the failure of which caused not the 151 deaths the State of Texas reported, but 700, according to a study published by Buzzfeed News. That same power grid failure responsible for those 700 deaths in the winter cold is also having problems in the summer heat.

Instead, Governor Abbott is ordering lawmakers to attack transgender children, to make it even harder for Texans to vote, make it harder to get an abortion, make it harder for people to be released on bail, make it harder for social media companies to ban those who create public dangers, and ban Critical Race Theory.

Here's how some are responding.

Putting #Texas first means fixing the #PowerGrid, #MedicaidExpansion, improving #heathcare and fixing our aging and horrible roads & bridges. Your priorities are #Shameful.

Nothing on the energy grid. Nothing about expanding Medicaid. Nothing on helping our state recover from the pandemic.

Nothing on the energy grid. Nothing about expanding Medicaid. Nothing on helping our state recover from the pandemic.

Instead, Abbott is focused on voter suppression, attacking trans kids, and restricting abortion access. #txlege #AbbottFailedTX #TXDeservesBetter

A parade of horribles in Texas.

A parade of horribles in Texas.

Gov. Abbott calls a special session, asking the Texas Legislature to address: Voting restrictions, bail reform, social media regulations, prohibiting critical race theory, banning trans athletes from competition.

It's been nearly 6 months since the winter storm blackout.

It's been nearly 6 months since the winter storm blackout.

Millions of Texans lost power & water in sub freezing conditions for DAYS — an the largest mass carbon monoxide poisoning in the country took place. No surprise that Abbott chooses not to make #FixTheGrid a priority.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott released the call for special session — an agenda overflowing with attacks on Texans' civil rights and our democratic principles, yet devoid of any effort to address the pressing issues facing our state like fixing the energy grid. #txlege pic.twitter.com/t4Tpy6VzXo

If banning #abortion at six weeks during regular session wasn't enough, Gov. Abbott adds restricting abortion-inducing drugs to the special session call, saying bill would be similar to #SB394 which barred those drugs after 7wks while the FDA says 10wks #txlege pic.twitter.com/G2wCpMT387

Tomorrow begins Texas' Special Session. Here's the agenda. Seems pretty easy to tell which industries are heavy donors to @GregAbbott_TX and his goons! #TexasDeservesBetter #AbbottFailedTexas #VoteThemAllOut2022 pic.twitter.com/nG4i8AXxyf

Greg Abbott going out of his way to make it clear that he is defined by hate, fear, greed and self interest. https://t.co/FRY31B2FdE

Abbott is divisive and hateful. Texas women deserve much better. Sigh.

Gov'r Abbott needs to be recalled... he's a travesty against democracy and human / women's rights - and let's add pets safety too since he's obviously a complete d*ck when it comes to keeping animals safe https://t.co/JvQOVwWCRE

While @GovAbbott failed to include energy or the grid as a priority in Special Session, it's still our top priority. We won't stop fighting to protect consumers. #TxLege #ERCOT #PUC

This is just fcking embarrassing. Texans need a real fix to the power grid so we can have *light* in our future. But let's instead address stupid crap like social media “censorship."

A reminder to everyone that Greg Abbott is up for re-election 11/2/2022. https://t.co/ADEyv50OCF

