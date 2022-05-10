Parents struggle with baby formula shortage. ‘It’s kind of scary’
Ashley Strom prepares a bottle of PurAmino formula for her daughter Chloe, 7 months, at their home in Northbrook, Illinois, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. - Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

For the first months of her life, Ashley Strom’s daughter seemed uncomfortable much of the time — vomiting frequently, squirming with acid reflux and sleeping poorly. She was diagnosed as having a cow’s milk protein intolerance. Strom tried a dairy-free diet while breastfeeding, but it seemed that even the smallest, hidden amount of dairy bothered her daughter Chloe’s stomach. She then switched her daughter to formula, trying two types before finally finding one that agreed with her called PurAmino. “As soon as we tried that formula, pretty immediately, we started to see some improvement and, ...