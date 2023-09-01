Paris Jackson seeks restraining order against alleged stalker who scaled her fence
Paris Jackson arrives for the Charlize Theron Africa outreach project block party at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California, on May 20, 2023. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Paris Jackson is seeking a restraining order against her accused stalker after he allegedly scaled her fence last week. The model and “Let Down” singer, 25, is requesting a judge ensure the man stays at least 100 yards from her person, car, residence, and anywhere she performs, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. If Jackson gets her way, the man — whose name was not reported — will also be barred from reaching out to her online. Though she wasn’t home at the time of the Aug. 23 incident, the documents state that the man climbed the fence and then looked in her windows, only for Jacks...