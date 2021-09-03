Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz looks towards the prosecution table during a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, April 5, 2019. - Amy Beth Bennett/TNS

The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police. Lawyers for Cruz, the former student accused of murdering 17 people and wounding 17 more in Florida’s deadliest school shooting, this week had asked that the Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer bar lawyers and witnesses from using certain words such as “massacre,” “killer” and “slaughter,” saying they could be “inflammatory” and hamper the defendant’s right to an impartial trial. Scherer declined, saying many words — such as “school shooter” and “murderer” — are “normal words or te...