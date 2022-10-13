Jury reaches verdict on Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sentence
Nikolas Cruz, accused of killing 17 in the February 14, 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland Florida, pictured in court a day after the attack Susan. (STOCKER POOL/AFP/File)

On Thursday, after an intense trial, jurors returned a verdict for Nikolas Cruz, the individual convicted of the armed rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

As CNN noted on Wednesday, prosecutors had asked the jury to return a death sentence for the shooter, while the defense is asking for life in prison.

“What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did, was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” said lead prosecutor Michael Satz in his closing argument. “That’s what he wanted to do.” Defense attorney Melisa McNeil argued that Cruz “is a brain damaged, broken, mentally ill person, through no fault of his own,” and that he had been "poisoned" from his mother's use of drugs and alcohol while he was in utero.

The Parkland shooting, which killed 14 students and three staff members, rocked the nation in 2018, and several surviving students went on to found the March For Our Lives movement, which has pushed for reforms to gun laws around the country.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Florida ultimately passed some gun measures in the wake of the disaster and unrelenting pressure from student activists, including some changes to background check law and the adoption of a "red flag" law that allows judges to temporarily seize firearms from people for credible evidence of danger to others.

Such laws have been adopted by a number of other states as well.

(Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Nikolas Cruz had been sentenced to death.)

