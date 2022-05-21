Parthenon fragment from Italy can stay in Greece 'forever,' Greek ministry says

ATHENS (Reuters) - A marble fragment of the Parthenon temple will be permanently returned to Athens from a museum in Italy, a significant move for Greece which has stepped up its campaign for the return of the sculptures from its most renowned ancient monument. The "Fagan fragment" is a 35-by-31-centimetre (12-by-14-inch) marble fragment showing the foot of the seated ancient Greek goddess Artemis. It was part of the 5th century BC temple's eastern frieze. It was included in the collection of the 19th century British consul general to Sicily, Robert Fagan, a diplomat and archaeologist, before ...
Matt Gaetz thinks families using government assistance to buy baby formula should take a back seat to 'hard-working' Americans
May 21, 2022
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said this week babies born into low-income families should not have the same access to food as those born into wealth – or even moderate means – and voted against a bill because, he suggested, it would help them take food away from their more affluent peers.
The Republican Party for weeks has been falsely hammering the Biden administration and Democrats in general about the very real baby formula shortage, baselessly trying to pin the blame on the President and his officials. But when the Democrats put two bills on the House to help ease the crisis, many Republicans refused to vote to help families.
More than half the baby formula sold in the U.S. is purchased through government assistance programs like WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
Congressman Gaetz says those families accessing government assistance should take a back seat to "hard-working" Americans when it comes to buying baby formula. Equating wealth with being hard-working is a fallacy, as is saying those who are low-income do not work hard.
WIC narrows and controls the amount of baby formula that families using it can buy, but it also specifies the brands and even stores they can use.
H.R.7791, the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022, would temporarily reduce those constraints.
Gaetz opposes making baby formula more accessible to people because they are poor, or, as he suggests, not "hard-working."
"H.R. 7791 would make baby formula shortages worse for most Americans," the Florida Republican Congressman tweeted. "It will allow WIC to utilize a far greater portion of the baby formula market, crowding out many hard-working American families."
Gaetz was one of nine Republicans to vote against the bill. It passed the House, and even Republicans in the Senate saw it as so non-controversial that they allowed it to pass by unanimous consent, meaning they didn't require a vote on the bill. It will now head to President Biden to become law.
Gaetz was blasted on social media. A few responses:
'Never seen anything like this': Fatal Michigan tornado wiped out a Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Johns and Quick Lube
May 20, 2022
Authorities in Michigan are detailing extensive damage from a fatal tornado that struck the town of Gaylord on Friday.
Channel 4 News reports at least one person died and 44 others were injured.
The tornado reportedly first struck a mobile home park and was on the ground for two or three miles.
“I would say it was on the ground for about two hours,” said Gaylord Mayor Sharrad. “It did wipe out a Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Johns, Quick Lube on our west side of town, and then it came into town, and it wiped out a lot of homes.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on the scene and has issued an emergency declaration.
"Officials say the damage is substantial as the people injured have been transported to multiple hospitals after the emergency facility in Gaylord stopped accepting patients due to lack of power as it is running on emergency generators," Channel 4 reported.
The mayor told the station, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life."
Watch the clip below or at this link.
Tornado touches down Friday in Gaylord; Stores damaged, vehicles tossed, injuries reported www.youtube.com
'The Republicans are talking like Nazis': Bill Maher calls out Elise Stefanik and J.D. Vance
May 20, 2022
The host of "Real Time" on HBO warned his viewers about Republicans talking like Nazis.
He noted that J.D. Vance, who is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio with the support of Donald Trump, had suggested Democrats might be intentionally poisoning MAGA voters with fentanyl.
"Elise Stefanik, she's number three Republican, formally normal person," Maher said.
"Once upon a time," Democratic strategist Donna Brazille interjected.
Maher noted Stefanik had issued a statement calling her critics "pedo-grifters."
"So, like, it's routine to call the Dem — I'm sorry, the Republicans are talking like Nazis," Maher said. "I know we're not supposed to make the Nazi comparison, but when you're pedophiles and when you're scum, when you're the enemies of America, people are trying to replace you, this is Nazi kind of talk," Maher said.
Bill Maher cites comments by @JDVance1 and @EliseStefanik and concludes "Republicans are talking like Nazis." pic.twitter.com/5AQ5FeTlIp
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) May 21, 2022
