Passenger charged after Alaska Airlines flight bound for Chicago diverts to Kansas City
An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport on March 7, 2022, in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago was charged in federal court after she allegedly became disruptive and the flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport for safety, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. The U.S. Attorney charged 32-year-old Chloe M. DaSilva, whose residence was not listed, with one count of interfering with a flight crew on the early morning flight Friday. DaSilva remains in federal custody. According to court documents, DaSilva allegedly became disruptive before Al...