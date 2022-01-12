Passenger melts down before takeoff, invades the cockpit and grounds flight to Miami
An American Airlines flight from Honduras to Miami was grounded Tuesday because a passenger tried to escape out the open pilot window. - Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

MIAMI — An American Airlines flight to Miami from Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after chaos erupted in the cockpit. According to a statement from the airline, the problems occurred during the boarding phase of AA Flight 488 with service from the airport in San Pedro Sula to Miami International Airport. The armored door to the cockpit was open at the time, though, as with all flights since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, it’s locked before takeoff. “A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft,” said the American A...