Oklahoma pastor's murder reveals Super 8 Motel threesome love affair: report

The murder of an Oklahoma pastor with his own gun has shed light on a threesome love affair according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Friday said Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after confessing her role in her husband's murder. Her lover, Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, was also arrested on Thursday on the same charge," The Beast noted. "Authorities say that Kristie Evans asked Square to kill her husband in a sinister plot the two hatched while the pastor was away in Mexico."

The Beast obtained an affidavit of what Evans reportedly told police.

"Kristie gave David's gun and a box of bullets to Kahlil," authorities said. "Kristie and Kahlil agreed upon an approximate time Kahlil would come to the Evans' residence to kill David. Kristie left the backdoor unlocked so Kahlil could make entry to the resident."

She also reportedly said the two accomplices, "had a sexual relationship that also included [Pastor David Charles Evans] at one point as well."

The three reportedly had sex at a Super 8 Motel on multiple occasions, with Mrs. Evans secretly giving Square her phone number.

