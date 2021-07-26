Right-wing Tennessee pastor bans masks inside his church: 'I'm sick of it!'
A Tennessee pastor threatened to remove anyone wearing masks inside his Nashville-area church.

Pastor Greg Locke, who spreads QAnon-themed conspiracy theories from the pulpit of Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, vowed not to enforce mask mandates if they were imposed as the highly contagious delta variant reignites the coronavirus pandemic, reported McClatchy News.

"If they go through round two and you start showing up (with) all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave," Locke said. "I will ask you to leave. I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church."

Health officials have encouraged most everyone over age 12 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals are urged to wear masks while indoors.

"I ain't playing these stupid games," Locke said. "A bunch of pastors talking about how much they want to see people heal and they're afraid to baptize people because of a delta variant — I'm sick of it."


