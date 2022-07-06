Pat Cipollone runs up against deadline to testify — what will he do?

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone faces a deadline Wednesday to testify before the House January 6th Committee about his knowledge of the Trump-incited riots at the United States Capitol.
The former White House counsel was issued a subpoena last month by the committee, which set a July 6 date for a deposition, but Cipollone has not publicly confirmed whether he would respond or intended to claim executive privilege over some of his interactions with Donald Trump, reported the Wall Street Journal.
“I’m hopeful that we can work out bringing him in for testimony,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on CBS News on Sunday. “He clearly has information about concerns about criminal violations, concerns about the president going to the Capitol that day, concerns about the chief of staff having blood on his hands if they didn’t do more to stop that violent attack on the Capitol.”
The subpoena letter notified Cipollone the committee was interested in what he knows about Trump's “awareness and involvement in activities undertaken to subvert the outcome” of the 2020 election, after previous witnesses -- including then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson -- placed him near many of the events described in their testimony.
Cipollone previously sat for an informal interview on April 13, but the committee said it had learned new information that showed the former White House counsel was "uniquely positioned to testify" about events leading up to the insurrection.