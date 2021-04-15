WATCH: Pat Robertson slams cops who can't tell difference between a hand gun and a Taser
Screen cap / Twitter

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is claiming that she fatally shot Daunte Wright because she accidentally mistook her service pistol for a Taser gun.

However, Christian conservative icon Pat Robertson found himself feeling incredulous that a veteran police officer would make such a basic error, and he even compared a hand gun with a Taser during a Thursday episode of the "700 Club."

"They're not making Tasers... in black, they're making them in yellow," Robertson said when he explained one of the differences between the two weapons. "She shot that poor guy to death... and if you can't tell the difference between those two things, it's crazy."

Robertson went on to explain that, while he is strongly supportive of police, they cannot keep killing unarmed suspects with such impunity.

"I am pro-police, folks!" he said. "I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job. But if they don't stop this onslaught... they cannot do this!"

Watch the video below.