'Pathological liar': Aides say they have 'zero trust' in Herschel Walker prior to Fox News interview

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain some of the scandals surrounding his campaign in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

Among the topics discussed were his repeated declines to debate his Democratic opponent Senator Raphael Warnock, his refusal to publicly claim several of his children, confusion on his employment status with the FBI, and controversy surrounding his recent comments on China.

Prior to running for Senate, Walker was a professional NFL running back for twelve seasons. He played college football at the University of Georgia, where he won the Heisman Trophy as a junior.

According to his campaign website, he's the owner and CEO of two businesses in the food and service industry, H. Walker Enterprises, LLC and Renaissance Man Food Services, LLC. His campaign site also says he's been diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) as a result of trauma he experienced in childhood. He claims that he “has dedicated his life to helping others struggling with mental health.”

But a recent Daily Beast article claimed that his own campaign aides have many concerns regarding his honesty on both his personal and professional background.

According to the Daily Beast, one adviser said he spouts falsehoods “like he’s breathing…He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true.”

The source added that aides have “zero” trust in the candidate. Three people interviewed for the article independently called him a “pathological liar.”

In mid-July, the New York Times asserted that Walker's approach seemed to be improving, noting he "gave a 10-minute stump speech... in which he told no new whoppers, made no obvious mistakes and allowed reporters to witness the whole thing."

"That seeming nonstory was actually news, given how Mr. Walker’s candidacy has been going recently, and it appeared to reflect the labors of a team of Republican operatives who have swooped in to turn around his campaign, after a string of unforced errors called into question his readiness for political prime time," the paper added.

Democratic opponent Rafael Warnock released a new television ad last week criticizing Walker for “dodging” three debate invitations which he himself accepted. Whether they debate or not, Georgia voters will decide in November who will represent them.

