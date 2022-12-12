'We’re horrified': Website for Virginia GOP group removes 'disgusting' KKK image

An image of the Republican Party's mascot with hidden KKK hoods was removed from the website for the Patrick County GOP in Virginia on Friday, with the party's chairperson saying the image was mistakenly uploaded to the site, the The Roanoke Times reports.
The image shows black dots creating the image of eye holes in the long triangular white spaces between the legs of the Republican Party’s elephant mascot, creating the image of KKK hoods.
“We had obviously not realized that this image could be interpreted that way,” Patrick County GOP Chairperson Lynne Bogle said. “Now that it’s been pointed out to us, we have removed the image entirely and changed our website password."
“We’re horrified that this disgusting imagery appeared on our website. We’re still looking for additional information, but it appears the image may have been placed maliciously by an outside actor," Bogle said. "In the interim, the image has been removed and the password for the website has been reset.”
Former Patrick County GOP chairman Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick said he reached out to local party leaders Friday to have the image removed.
“This logo is extremely offensive and I unequivocally condemn it,” Williams said in an emailed statement to The Roanoke Times. “This type of abhorrent imagery has no place in our Patrick County community. I cannot overstate how strongly I stand against this.”
“They assured me it was a mistake,” Williams said.