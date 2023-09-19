Patriots fan dies after being punched at game against Dolphins
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images North America/TNS

A New England Patriots fan reportedly died after being punched during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. Longtime Pats fan Dale Mooney — a season ticket holder for 30 years by his wife’s count — was pronounced dead roughly 40 miles south of Boston at Sturdy Memorial Hospital just before midnight, according to WCVB. Witnesses said Mooney, 53, became involved in a deadly altercation with Miami Dolphins fans as the divisional showdown was ending with the visiting team on top. The scuffle appears to have been partially caught on video by Joseph Kilmartin, who claim...