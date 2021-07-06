GOP's Paul Gosar marks Jan. 6 anniversary by demanding name of Capitol cop who killed Ashli Babbitt

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) marked the six-month anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection he helped incite by demanding the name of the U.S. Capitol police officer who shot and killed one of the rioters.

The Arizona Republican, who's accused of helping to plot the action to pressure his fellow lawmakers to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, issued a statement Tuesday calling for the public identification of the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to break into a restricted area during the riot.

"We have very little information about her death," Gosar said, presenting Babbitt as a petite, unarmed woman. "Our fake news media has asked no questions or sought information about this tragedy. So, I have. And now President Trump has joined me in seeking the truth."

The officer was cleared of wrongdoing after the Department of Justice determined that he did not violate Babbitt's civil rights, and found that he used reasonable force in self-defense or to defend members of Congress and their aides fleeing the House chamber as the 35-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran tried to break through doors.

Graphic videos of the shooting circulated across social media and were broadcast by news outlets afterward.

"Why were there no warnings given or escalation of command and force in proper law enforcement technique?" Gosar wrote. "Why have no charges been brought against the shooter for negligent homicide or more?"



"It is unjust to sweep Ashli's death under the rug by merely saying she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, as so many have," the lawmaker added. "Her life mattered. We do not allow the execution of citizens by street 'justice' in our country. We have rejected vigilantism and police abuse for generations."



