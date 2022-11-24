'Liberation': Paul Gosar pushes message 'white advocates' should 'stop trying to save the GOP'

Far-right GOP Rep. Paul Gosar pushed a message for "white advocates" after Donald Trump's slate of election-denying candidates lost races for governor, Senate, attorney general, and secretary of state in Arizona.

Extremism researcher Nick Martin reported, "last night, Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted a link to a column written by Kevin DeAnna, a white supremacist who uses the pen names 'Gregory Hood' and 'James Kirkpatrick.'"

"The column was originally published by American Renaissance, a website that promotes eugenics and regularly claims Black people are genetically inferior to white people," Martin reported. "The version of the column Gosar linked to appeared on Prescott eNews, an Arizona website run David Stringer, a Republican who resigned from the state legislature in 2019 after revelations that he'd been convicted of child sex crimes decades earlier."

"On paper, the Republican Party should have run away with the midterm elections. It did not. It failed for structural, ideological, and demographic reasons. It probably can’t fix any of this. This is an opportunity for white advocates," the column began.

"The GOP may be trapped. Changing demographics mean it has a hard time building winning coalitions in states such as Arizona and Nevada. The party needs President Trump’s voters, but President Trump himself is a drag on the ballot. Banning abortion entirely is a political loser, but the issue is of great moral importance to the GOP base. You won’t convince pro-lifers to drop it," the column argued. "White advocates should realize these aren’t our problems. We have limited money, staff, and resources. White advocates shouldn’t be dragged down by the Republican Party’s efforts to save itself."

The column says the GOP embrace of populism is waning after losses in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

"Rather than trying to save the Republican Party from itself, white advocates should already be looking to the future. The election results are a liberation. We are not bound to the GOP as the 'lesser of two evils' because it is no longer a realistic opposition party," the column read. "The Democrats’ defeat of the GOP on Election Day doesn’t have to be our defeat. Instead, it should mark the moment when we stop trying to save the GOP. We should devote all our attention, resources, and efforts towards building a home for our own people, who are unrepresented — even despised — by the current regime. That may sound unrealistic. Compared to the chances of the GOP retaking the government, it is more realistic than hoping, once again, that a Republican will save us."