'Lying scum!' GOP's Paul Gosar freaks out after getting called a 'white nationalist' by reporter
Rep. Paul Gosar. (Screengrab)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Friday lashed out at a reporter who referred to him as a "white nationalist," even though Gosar spoke at a white nationalist conference just six months ago.

Specifically, Gosar was responding to a tweet posted by KPNX TV reporter Brahm Resnick, who described the Arizona lawmaker as a "white nationalist congressman with ties to 1/6 instigators."

"Retract that false and defamatory label ass hat," wrote Gosar in response. "Or see you in court. Not once have I ever supported 'white nationalism' you lying scum."

In February, Gosar attended the America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC) that was organized by avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

During a speech at AFPAC, Fuentes declared that "white people are done being bullied," while also stating that the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building were "awesome."

While appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference the next day, Gosar tried to distance himself from the conference he'd attended just hours before.

"I want to tell you -- I denounce when we talk about white racism," said Gosar. "That's not appropriate."

Gosar has also gone farther than just about any other GOP lawmaker in defending the Capitol rioters and even started wearing a "fan bracelet" dedicated to slain MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt.


SmartNews