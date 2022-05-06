Paul McCartney signals support for Johnny Depp at concert
Actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp are seen in pictures taken at the entrance of the court in Fairfax, close to Washington Samuel Corum AFP/File

Johnny Depp’s reputation might be getting by with a little help from his friends. Paul McCartney, during a concert in Seattle this week, appeared to lend the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, his support amid the contentious defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. Philanthropist and former model Jill Vedder, wife of Eddie Vedder, shared video on Instagram Tuesday that shows McCartney — a reported pal of Depp’s — performing “My Valentine” at the piano, in front of footage of Depp playing guitar. “Might be controversial to post this video with J.D,” Vedder, 44, captioned the cl...