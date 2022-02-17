'A charlatan': Watch as Trump's spiritual advisor gets ripped by a religious scholar

During a recent segment on the Can I Push It podcast, social activist and religious scholar Obery Hendricks Jr. took aim at Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, who made headlines with her bizarre rantings and cultish praise of Trump.

Podcast host Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley pointed to the "right-wing evangelical community that's at the base" of Trump's support that "portrayed him as if he were some second coming of the Messiah."

Hendricks added that a more apt description of right-wing evangelicals would be a "Christian supremacist movement" which ties nationalism and Christianity together. He said that many Black people have been raised to believe that White people's interpretations of the Bible are the most objective, and pointed out that "charlatans" like Paula White have many Black people following them.

"It's a part of white hegemony -- white supremacy, really," Hendricks said.

