PayPal allows US shoppers to make cryptocurrency purchases

<p>
<em>Folha de São Paulo</em> <a href="https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/poder/2021/03/comandantes-das-forcas-armadas-pedem-demissao-em-protesto-contra-bolsonaro.shtml" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reports</a> Gen. Edson Leal Pujol, Adm. Ilques Barbosa, and Lt.-Brig. Antônio Carlos Bermudez—respectively commanders of the army, navy, and air force—resigned a day after Bolsonaro <a href="https://g1.globo.com/politica/noticia/2021/03/29/ministro-da-defesa-deixa-o-cargo.ghtml" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fired</a> Defense Minister Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva.
</p><p>
<em>The Guardian</em>, citing local reporting, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/brazil-military-chiefs-resign-bolsonaro-fires-defense-minister" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Bolsonaro demanded Pujol's dismissal because the general resisted the far-right president's efforts to politicize the military. Bolsonaro is an <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/30/brazil-bolsonaro-regime-military-dictatorship" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">open admirer</a> of Brazil's former U.S.-backed military dictatorship—under which <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-politics-torture/brazils-bolsonaro-extols-convicted-torturer-as-a-national-hero-idUSKCN1UY2TJ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tens of thousands of people</a> were tortured, murdered, and disappeared—and has <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-politics-torture/brazils-bolsonaro-extols-convicted-torturer-as-a-national-hero-idUSKCN1UY2TJ" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">praised</a> a leading military torturer from that period as a "national hero."
</p><p>
Pujol had also criticized Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according to</a> Johns Hopkins University has claimed nearly 314,000 lives in Brazil, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States.
</p><p>
Ernesto Araújo, Bolsonaro's erstwhile foreign minister, also resigned Monday. The far-right diplomat—known for his <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tamerragriffin/brazil-foreign-minister-ernesto-araujo-trump" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fondness</a> for former U.S. President Donald Trump and his disparagement of China—had increasingly alarmed progressives and much of the international community by <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-araujo/brazil-foreign-minister-says-there-is-no-climate-change-catastrophe-idUSKCN1VW2S2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">denying</a> the climate crisis and <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-araujo/brazil-foreign-minister-says-there-is-no-climate-change-catastrophe-idUSKCN1VW2S2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">attacking</a> reproductive and other human rights.
</p><p>
Under Bolsonaro and Araújo, the international standing of Brazil—which, since the restoration of democracy, has been widely viewed as a "soft power superpower"—has <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/mar/30/neighbors-shun-brazil-covid-response-bolsonaro" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">deteriorated</a> dramatically.
</p><p>
The <em>BBC</em> <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-56572474" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reports</a> Bolsonaro has replaced the six departed Cabinet ministers with people linked to a coalition of right-wing parties that support the president in Congress.
</p><p>
Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who lives in Brazil, described the complex and still-developing situation as a "major political crisis" for the country.
</p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1376872964294111239" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1376872964294111239&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651263860%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 754px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Bolsonaro—often called "Trump of the Tropics" for his political and philosophical closeness with the former U.S. president—has <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/14/amid-growing-death-toll-brazil-bolsonaros-handling-covid-19-pandemic-condemned" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dismissed</a> Covid-19 as a "little flu," and has refused to follow or promote mask-wearing, quarantine measures, and social distancing, despite having <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/07/brazils-jair-bolsonaro-tests-positive-covid-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">contracted</a> the virus last year. He has also encouraged large gatherings and disparaged vaccines. </p><p>Last week, Bolsonaro <a href="https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/brazil/2021/03/on-tv-bolsonaro-lies-about-his-actions-to-control-the-pandemic.shtml?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsen" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lied</a> on national television about his actions—or lack thereof—to control the pandemic on a day health authorities recorded 3,158 Covid-19 deaths across the country. Calls for the impeachment of the embattled president over his handling of the pandemic have <a href="https://www.pri.org/stories/2021-01-25/calls-bolsonaro-s-impeachment-intensify" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">grown</a> louder in recent months. </p><p>"We can't overcome this crisis with Bolsonaro, he is the crisis incarnate," <a href="https://twitter.com/gleisi/status/1374829007359868933" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> Gleisi Hoffman, a federal deputy from Paraná state and president of the Workers' Party (PT), the main opposition party. "There is no doubt that this is a crime against life and against public health," she <a href="https://www.redebrasilatual.com.br/politica/2021/03/impeachment-bolsonaro-temperatura/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">added</a>. </p><p>"There is no doubt that this is a crime against life and against public health."<br/>—Gleisi Hoffman,<br/>Workers' Party</p><p>With presidential elections looming in 2022, Bolsonaro also faces the threat of a challenge from Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president and PT leader whose political rights were restored earlier this month after a Supreme Court justice <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/08/ruling-restores-right-former-brazilian-president-lula-da-silva-challenge-bolsonaro" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">annulled</a> several criminal convictions related to the wide-ranging Car Wash corruption scandal. </p><p>Da Silva, popularly known as "Lula," is widely viewed as a favorite to wrest the presidency from the flagging Bolsonaro. At a rally earlier this month, da Silva <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/10/resurrected-politically-lula-goes-after-bolsonaros-moronic-handling-covid-19" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> that Brazil "is disorganized and falling apart because it has no government."</p><p>The former president had even stronger words for the Bolsonaro administration after Brazil passed the grim milestone of 300,000 Covid-19 deaths last week, <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/26/brazil-covid-deaths-biggest-genocide-in-our-history-lula" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling</a> the coronavirus pandemic "the biggest genocide in our history." </p><p>"We must save Brazil from Covid-19," argued da Silva. "Brazil will not withstand it if this man continues to govern in this way."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
