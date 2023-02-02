PayPal chops hundreds of Bay Area jobs in fresh jolt to tech sector
PayPal headquarters campus in San Jose, Calif.. - DREAMSTIME/TNS

SAN JOSE, California — PayPal has revealed plans for a fresh round of job cuts in San Jose, a staffing reduction that serves as a disquieting sign that the Bay Area’s tech layoffs have yet to run their course. The digital payments giant intends to eliminate more than 300 jobs at the tech company’s head offices in north San Jose, according to an official notice that PayPal has sent to state labor officials. “PayPal is undertaking restructuring activity that will result in employee exits,” the company stated in a Jan. 31 letter that it sent to the Employment Development Department. The company h...