Buffalo shooter once described 'feeling nothing' after he stabbed and beheaded a feral cat

Payton Gendron, the white supremacist accused of killing 10 people during a shooting rampage at a Buffalo supermarket this Saturday, wrote back in March that he stabbed and beheaded a feral cat in a message that apparently originated on Discord, The Washington Post reports.

“I called my mom and she gave me a box and I dug a shallow grave in the backyard,” he wrote on March 25. “Honestly right now I don’t feel anything about killing that cat. I thought I would be in pain but I literally just feel blank.”

He also described smashing the cat on a hard surface after swinging it around by its tail.

In another message cited by The Post, Gendron said that he was nervous about his parents discovering his plot to shoot up the supermarket, which he targeted due to the fact it was in an area with a predominantly Black population.

“My parents know little about me,” he wrote on February 22. “They don’t know about the hundreds of silver ounces I’ve had, or the hundreds of dollars I’ve spent on ammo. They don’t know that I spent close to $1000 on random military s---. They don’t even know I own a shotgun or an AR-15, or illegal magazines.”