Man at the MAGA riot with his mom pleads guilty to helping steal Nancy Pelosi’s laptop
A New York man pleaded guilty today in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the theft of a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Rafael Rondon, 25, of Watertown, New York, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. His mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, also of Watertown, faces charges but has pleaded not guilty and awaits further court proceedings.

After attending the Trump rally, Rondon and his mother illegally entered the Capitol and “entered the office suite of the Speaker of the House. They then moved into a conference room, where they assisted an unidentified male in the theft of a laptop.

“They later moved to the Senate Gallery, where each stole an escape hood with a satchel, a filtering respiratory protective device maintained for members of Congress and staff.”

After Rondon was visited by FBI agents at his home for questioning, they also charged him with possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun. As Raw Story reported on October 1, 2021, officials learned about Rondons' identities in May after a botched FBI raid on a different Trump supporter while searching for the mother-son duo.
