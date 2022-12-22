Watch: Pelosi takes a shot at Trump during her final press briefing as House Speaker

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held what was likely her last weekly press briefing as House Speaker this Thursday.

Pelosi mentioned the achievements she accomplished during her tenure.

"Passing the American rescue plan, getting vaccines in arms, money in pockets, children back to school and people safely back to work, the bipartisan infrastructure law, building roads, bridges, ports and water systems… Bringing people together, not projects that divide communities but bringing people together, and this such a source of pride, putting justice and equity front and center," she said.

Pelosi will leave her role as Speaker early next month. She didn’t rule out speaking with the media again if something newsworthy takes place before then.

During her remark, she took a moment to take a veiled dig at former President Donald Trump.

"I was Speaker and Minority Leader under President Bush, under President Bush, under President Obama, under what's-his-name, and just Speaker under President Biden," she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.