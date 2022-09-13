Pence says he was 'angry' on Jan. 6, not afraid of Trump supporters storming the Capitol
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, walks back from the House Chamber followed by a Senate procession carrying boxes of electoral votes, at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - OLIVIER DOULIERY/TNS/TNS

Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a forthcoming memoir that he was “not afraid ... but angry” as a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters searched for him in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Pence said he believes the rioters calling for his head did not represent the tens of millions of Americans who supported them. “I was not afraid, but I was angry,” Pence wrote in a back-cover blurb for “So Help Me God,” the book that hits shelves on Nov. 15. “I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy,” Pence added. “(It) dishonored the patriotism of millions of our s...