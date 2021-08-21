Top Pennsylvania Republican lashes out at Trump-supporter Doug Mastriano for giving up on 2020 election audit: report

Efforts by supporters of Donald Trump to cast doubt on the 2020 president election are continuing to split Republicans.

"Pennsylvania Republicans are feuding anew over their pursuit of an Arizona-style partisan review of the 2020 election, with a top GOP lawmaker criticizing a leading election denier in the state and saying he remains committed to the kind of probe that former President Donald Trump has long demanded," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) on Friday lashed out at fellow Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), a top proponent of the review. Corman said Mastriano failed to get the job done and that he will tap another senator to take up the cause."

It started when Mastriano complained "the powers that be" were preventing him from holding a meeting on issuing subpoenas to counties. Mastriano has said Trump has asked him to run for governor.

Corman put out a statement in response.

"It is deeply disappointing that Senator Mastriano has retreated from conducting a forensic investigation of the election in Pennsylvania, and it is discouraging to realize that he was only ever interested in politics and showmanship and not actually getting things done," the Senate President Pro Tempore said. "Despite this setback, we remain committed to conducting a full investigatory audit of recent elections to improve our election system going forward. We need someone to lead this effort who is more interested in real results than grandstanding at rallies."

Mastriano posted to social media that his government staff had been reassigned.

"I received word earlier today that Jake Corman has removed my entire Harrisburg staff and they will now be forced to report to him. The 33rd district is now without any staff in Harrisburg," Mastriano wrote. "This petty move is unbecoming of a Senate 'Leader.'"