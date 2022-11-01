Trump campaign sending out ‘rigged election’ conspiracies about Pennsylvania
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America/TNS

A leadership PAC created by Donald Trump is sowing mistrust about the midterm elections.

The Save America PAC sent out an email Tuesday linking to a report on the right-wing Just The News website suggesting that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots could be tainted by fraud, with the headline, "Election integrity storm brewing in PA: Over 250K ballots sent to voters with unverified IDs."

"Here we go again!" the email reads. "Rigged Election."


The report cites a letter sent last week by 15 Republican state legislators to the secretary of the commonwealth expressing concern about those ballots, but an Associated Press review found those claims, which were amplified by Trump on Truth Social, flagrantly misrepresented the way the state classifies applications for mail-in and absentee ballots.

“There are not 240,000+ ‘unverified ballots,’ as certain lawmakers are claiming,” said Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman Amy Gulli.

Applicants must provide proof of identification, such as driver's license information or the last four digits of their Social Security number, and that information is verified before the vote is counted.

“That vote won’t be counted unless the voter does what’s required — which is just to verify their ID,” said Al Schmidt, president and CEO of the nonpartisan Committee of Seventy.

