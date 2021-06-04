Drug cop arrested for trying to cover-up DUI investigation: report
Pennsylvania State Police on Facebook.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a member of the Pennsylvania State Police assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division.

"Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a corporal for trying to cover up a DUI investigation involving the father of another trooper, State Police announced Friday," Erie News Now reported Friday. "Corporal Jennifer Ruhl was charged with misdemeanors for obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation."

Ruhl was charged with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function; false swearing – official proceeding; tampering with public records or information; and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

"Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol investigation for the father of State Police trooper in November 2019, according to the State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. She was working as the a patrol supervisor at Troop J Avondale when it happened," the report noted.

Ruhl has been suspended without pay.

