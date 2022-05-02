Gunfire erupts during standoff between People's Convoy and counter-protesters

Shots were reportedly fired in Portland, Oregon over the weekend during a standoff between members of the People's Convoy and counter-protesters.

A statement released by the Portland Police Bureau said that the incident occurred on Friday evening.

"At 6:54p.m., North Precinct and East Precinct officers responded to a report of a group throwing objects off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass over Interstate 205, and that a shot had been fired. Portland Police were monitoring a protest 'convoy' that was driving through Portland and counterdemonstrators confronting them," the statement explains. "Officers determined that the shot fired call was likely related. They did recover evidence of one shot fired, but no known victims. Several officers were required as a group of about 15 people were yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation."

The investigation was said to be ongoing.

According to Jalopnik, two shots were likely fired but police could only find evidence of one.

A YouTube video created by convoy members blamed the incident on Antifa.

Last month, members of the People's Convoy were chased out of the Berkeley-Oakland area by kids throwing eggs.

