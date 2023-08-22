Perry Johnson weighs suit after GOP leaves him off debate stage

Republican presidential candidate businessman Perry Johnson speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash, hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, on Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
DETROIT — Michigan presidential hopeful Perry Johnson said Tuesday morning he is considering suing the Republican National Committee after the organization determined the self-funding candidate didn't qualify for this week's first GOP presidential debate. The debate is set to take place Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Johnson had hoped to be one of the Republicans on stage to gain attention for his outsider bid. But when the RNC released its list of the eight individuals who qualified to participate, the Bloomfield Hills businessman and self-described "quality guru" wasn't included. To qualify, ...