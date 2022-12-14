Peru explodes into fiery protest as anger over political crises ignites

By Marco Aquino and Adam Jourdan LIMA (Reuters) - As Peru careers from one political crisis to another, the country has exploded in protest, with at least seven dead in the last week and the smoke of fires and tear gas hanging over city streets. A way out seems distant. The spark of the current unrest was the ouster and arrest of leftist leader Pedro Castillo after he tried to dissolve Congress illegally. It followed a months-long standoff where lawmakers impeached him three times, the final time removing him from office. Peru has been one of the economic stars of Latin America in the 21st cen...