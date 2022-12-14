Peru explodes into fiery protest as anger over political crises ignites

By Marco Aquino and Adam Jourdan LIMA (Reuters) - As Peru careers from one political crisis to another, the country has exploded in protest, with at least seven dead in the last week and the smoke of fires and tear gas hanging over city streets. A way out seems distant. The spark of the current unrest was the ouster and arrest of leftist leader Pedro Castillo after he tried to dissolve Congress illegally. It followed a months-long standoff where lawmakers impeached him three times, the final time removing him from office. Peru has been one of the economic stars of Latin America in the 21st cen...
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes pulled back the curtain on the bizarre conspiracy theories elected Republican officials were sharing in the aftermath of the 2020 election — and compared them to things a drunk uncle would say at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
This comes after a new report revealed Rick Allen, a congressman from Georgia, promoted what he claimed was a incontrovertible evidence of voter fraud to the Justice Department, only for it to be an unsubstantiated video from a Romanian YouTube account.
"How does Rick Allen, Georgia representative ... get all his information?" said Hayes. "Well, late November, he told [former White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows that there is a source that there are widespread fraud in states. Next day, he texted, quote, 'From what I can tell so far, looks like this is high tech and foreign governments in collusion with Democratic Party to guarantee Biden would win.' Again, this is not just a random Facebook post, that guy is a member of the U.S. House. He ended that text with a link to an description of — and no, I am not making this up — a video made by a Romanian organization in which a man who says he is a former intelligence officer claims that Ukraine stole the identities of 50 million U.S. citizens to use them in the 2020 election. Again, member of Congress."
"He's given this to Mark Meadows, he's not doing this for the base," added Hayes. "This is him being like, we got him, we got him, smoking gun, you can install 50 million. This is a snapshot."
However, Hayes continued, "What do we do about the fact that putting Trump aside, the professional elected leaders of the Republican Party are just completely divorced from reality, that these are members of Congress who are hermetically sealed in an alternate universe and dangerous authoritarian nonsense? Look at these text messages, they're passing this to the chief of staff, like, these are members of Congress ... that Romanians had video about Ukrainians committing identity theft in the 2020 election, and that the Italians have gotten satellites to change it, the Chinese were in the Dominion voting machines."
"Yes, I'm laughing because it's laughable stuff that usually lives in the darkest corners of the internet, or the drunkest hour of family dinner with your uncle," said Hayes. "But this has fully infected the brains of people who just in a few short weeks, the same people, like to the person almost, who will be running one half of the legislative branch in the U.S. government."
Watch the video below or at this link.


MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell officially launches challenge to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
December 13, 2022
Election conspiracist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has officially launched his bid to oust Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee.
In an email sent to Just the News, the Trump-loving pillow monger outlined why he believes it's time for McDaniel to step aside in favor of his leadership.
"With 3 failed election cycles under Ronna McDaniel, we must change course now," Lindell explained. "The People of our Country are begging us to lead. For that reason and more, I am excited to announce I am running for Republican National Committee Chair."
Lindell did not mention that a major reason for the "failed" election cycles was due to the influence of former President Donald Trump, whose leadership led to a blue wave election in 2018, a loss of the White House in 2020, and an underwhelming 2022 campaign in which several of his hand-picked candidates lost in key swing states.
Lindell also told Just the News that the RNC needs to do more to cater to the GOP base.
"Our party has lost credibility with the base of the Republican Party and with donors," he argued. "The RNC's leadership's strategy of 'business as usual' has been a disaster not only for the Party but even more importantly it has been disaster for the Country as Democrats pursue their woke socialist agenda."

Trump special counsel is 'moving aggressively' — and his congressional allies are in his sights: analyst
December 13, 2022
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Sara Murray walked through the actions of the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, whom experts say is handling the investigation more aggressively than Robert Mueller when he was conducting the Russia probe years before.
This comes after reports that Justice Department officials are seeking text messages from Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a close ally of Trump who was at the heart of pushing election conspiracy theories to Trump legal officials.
"It sounds like the new special counsel, Jack Smith — he's moving quickly in his investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"He is moving quickly and he's moving aggressively," said Murray. "One of the things my colleague is reporting today is that the Justice Department has tried to access the text messages of Republican Congressman Scott Perry. He's one of the people who bought into the notion that election theory was compromised in 2020. He's texting with [then-White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows at the time."
Perry, Murray pointed out, "was a person who put Donald Trump in touch with Jeffrey Clark, who was a DOJ official who Trump wanted to install at the head of the Justice Department to push the conspiracy claims."
"We don't know whether the DOJ has been able to access these text messages," continued Murray. "But it comes as the Justice Department, through Jack Smith, has taken a number of other steps, including firing off subpoenas to election officials in places like Nevada, New Mexico, Georgia, Wisconsin, and a number of other states, trying to get to the body of any contacts his allies had with officials in the important battleground states from the 2020 election."
Watch the video below or at this link.


