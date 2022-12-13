Peru's new leader offers early election as seven die in protests

By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's new president offered lawmakers a plan to bring elections forward by two years on Monday, after the ouster of her predecessor last week sparked protests that have left at least seven dead. President Dina Boluarte, previously the vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him. But Castillo supporters argue that Boluarte was not elected by the people. Demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand tha...