Peru's new leader offers early election as seven die in protests

By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's new president offered lawmakers a plan to bring elections forward by two years on Monday, after the ouster of her predecessor last week sparked protests that have left at least seven dead. President Dina Boluarte, previously the vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him. But Castillo supporters argue that Boluarte was not elected by the people. Demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand tha...
Former Green Beret soldier and Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown found guilty on six of 10 counts
December 13, 2022
Jeremy Brown, the self-described Oath Keepers member and lauded 20-year U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, was found guilty Monday in six of ten counts related to possessing illegally registered guns, explosives and classified Defense Department documents
In the federal trial in Tampa, he was found not guilty on four other charges related to possession of national security documents.
Five of the six charges are federal felonies subject to up to 10 years in prison; the sixth charge is a misdemeanor subject to up to one year in prison. He will be sentenced by federal Judge Susan C. Bucklew on March 13, 2023.
The jury deliberated for more than five hours Monday in deciding the case involving Brown – who is one of more than 900 people arrested in connection with the attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
However, January 6 was never mentioned in the six-day trial, despite the fact that it was his arrest on accusations of trespassing near the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disorderly conduct, both federal misdemeanors, that led to the federal trial in Tampa.
That Tampa trial was focused mostly on federal felony charges resulting from federal agents searching Brown’s home and RV.
Brown was found guilty on Monday on the two counts of unlawfully owning two guns; two counts of possessing military grenades; one misdemeanor count of knowingly storing explosive material illegally, and one count of possessing national security documents – a 2011 “Trip Report” that was about the search for then-missing U.S. Army Soldier Bowe Bergdahl that Brown had claimed was his own “work product.”
But Brown’s defense successfully created reasonable doubt with the jurors on the four other charges — that he possessed classified secret Defense Department records, all tied to a CD-rom allegedly found at the time of the search in his RV. But there was no original photo taken of the CD from the search, nor was there any forensic evidence that he owned the CD.
It was the legal argument by Roger Futerman, Brown’s defense attorney, that federal agents actually planted the CD and the two hand grenades found in Brown’s RV on Sept. 30, 2021.
Futerman had argued that there was no reason why Brown would have endangered his girlfriend, his dogs and himself with keeping live grenades in his RV. “I couldn’t tell you who put them there,” Futerman told the jury, but they weren’t from Brown, he said.
There was also compelling evidence from forensic agents about the lack of DNA and fingerprints on the grenades, but the government argued on Monday that in fact a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detective testified that he found the grenades in a “chest-rig” in the bedroom of Brown’s RV – a type of military vest used to carry firearm magazines and other items.
Brown, 48, was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who earned two Bronze Stars during his 20-year military career (1992-2012).
Although it’s impossible to know how the jury felt about Brown, they may have been affected by a quote originally made on Friday and repeated in the closing argument made by federal prosecutor Menno Goedman that quoted Brown as saying in a phone conversation to his girlfriend in a jail phone conversation right before the trial (all his conversations were record by the government) where he said, “I could lie my ass off and they’d love the shit out of me.”
Brown became active with the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, shortly after the 2020 presidential election, and that’s what led him to be outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He never entered the Capitol that day, and was never accused of doing anything violent that day.
But the government charged him with being outside the Capitol that day, though not until Sept. 30, 2021. With a warrant in hand, federal agents arrested him and then conducted a search of his home and RV, where they said that they had discovered the illegal guns, explosives and secret documents.
Brown has been detained in the Pinellas County jail ever since then, because a federal judge said at his initial bond hearing that he “poses a danger to law enforcement officials,” and that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”
Flynn was particularly troubled by a sign that Brown posted on the front door of his home that was directed to federal and local law enforcement officials that said that they “Better bring a bigger Tactical PACKAGE,” referring to weapons.
A Republican, he briefly filed as a congressional candidate in Hillsborough County in 2020 to run against Democrat Kathy Castor. He ended up running from jail as a GOP candidate in House District 62 last month, losing to Democrat Michele Rayner.
Every day at the trial a hardcore group of between a dozen to 20 supporters crammed into the small courtroom to show support for Brown over the past week.
Brown will now return to the Pinellas County jail, where he’s been every day for more than 14 months.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
Revealed: Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes — despite claims to the contrary
December 12, 2022
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true.
In the lead up to Election Day, Jennings gained notoriety with her former organization Clean Elections USA for a nationwide effort she was leading to watch ballot drop boxes for alleged fraud, inspired by the flawed claims made in the film “2000 Mules.”
The actions of her group eventually led to a temporary restraining order in federal court that disallowed certain actions and made Jennings post a disclaimer on all her social media about the actual law in regards to how vote by mail operates in Arizona. Jennings had to drop the group’s name after facing legal threats from the Arizona Clean Elections Commission for confusing voters.
During the case, attorneys for Jennings argued that the volunteers with Jennings were not affiliated with the far-right anti-government group the Oath Keepers, who were conducting their own drop box watch operation in Arizona, which was promptly shut down in response to legal challenges by voting rights groups.
Jennings also distanced herself from armed vigilantes in tactical gear at a drop box in Mesa.
The Mirror received a copy of an internal database from Clean Elections USA that included the names and email addresses of the people who signed up to work in Arizona along with the position they chose to take. The Mirror then cross-referenced that list with a leaked database of Oath Keeper members.
Three people appeared in both sets of data. Two people had name, email and state matches; one person’s name and state matched, but their email did not. All three signed up for “Guarding Drop Box.”
The increased attention to ballot drop boxes was fueled by the debunked film “2000 Mules,” in which conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza alleged that supposed “ballot mules” were tracked by using cell phone geolocation data. The film alleges the people were paid to stuff ballot boxes with completed ballots, but provides no actual evidence such a thing happened.
The practice of submitting a ballot completed by another person, pejoratively referred to as ballot harvesting, is largely illegal in Arizona, though there are exceptions allowing people to deliver ballots for family members and others in their care.
Jennings’ group gained increased attention in Maricopa County due to former President Donald Trump sharing one of her posts on his social media platform Truth Social that falsely claimed “ballot stuffing had already begun” in the state.
Shortly after a wave of attention came to Jennings’ group and more people began participating in the watches, another individual became the poster child for the drop box watchers.
At a drop box in Mesa, a masked armed man got into a confrontation with individuals who did not feel comfortable with the presence of those watching the drop box. The individual, who was also accompanied by other masked vigilantes, was sitting near the drop box — within the 75-foot electioneering limit in state law — next to a vehicle with its license plate obscured.
In court hearings, Jennings said that her group was not affiliated with any armed individuals who appeared at drop boxes, and her attorneys said it was not fair for Jennings to be on trial for the actions of others in the state.
The Mirror also discovered those with other forms of extremist activity within the dataset, like those who engage in COVID-19 denialism. Multiple people either sell or are associated with alternative medications, including one individual who sells devices to block 5G emissions.
Also within the dataset were some attorneys and Republican precinct committeemen. Precinct committeemen are voting members of a political party’s legislative district organization. They are the foot soldiers of political parties, and they primarily do things like registering voters, canvassing neighborhoods for their party’s candidates and other grassroots activities. They also have access to voting data.
Jennings and her attorney, GOP state legislator-elect Alexander Kolodin, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
GOP's Andy Biggs mocked Rudy Giuliani as 'The Circus' behind his back
December 12, 2022
The ongoing information being revealed by TPM shows a chain of text messages between the former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) colluding over how to overthrow the Arizona election results.
While the two men ultimately acknowledged that former President Donald Trump lost the state, they began hatching a plan to challenge the election results.
It turns out that the two spoke a lot via text messages, creating 63 messages between the two, becoming more and more frantic as Arizona slipped from Trump's grasp.
“Whatever happens no one can concede," Biggs said at one point.
"So, Fox called bu this is the situation that has been reported to me: outstanding ballots are 600-700K statewide," said Biggs.
"Those are dropped off and day of votes. Fox doesn’t know what they are doing. Too many votes. Probably one more report tonight."
"Mark they will start counting in Maricopa county tomorrow morning at 7:30 AM and they will go and release only one report at the end of the day," Biggs also texted. "Whatever happens no one can concede because the president will win the state. After you and I talked another 10,000 votes came the presidents way so please make sure no one in the campaign or press office says anything about conceding in Arizona because I am very confident that as this thing goes President Trump is going to win."
"I’m sure you have heard of this proposal," he said days later in a typo-laden exchange. "It is to encourage the state legislatures to appoint a look doors in the various states where there’s been shenanigans. If I understand right most of those states have Republican Legislature’s. It seems to be comport with glorified Bush as well as the Constitution. And, well highly controversial, it can’t be much more controversial than the lunacy that were sitting out there now. And It would be pretty difficult because he would take governors and legislators with collective will and backbone to do that. Is anybody on the team researching and considering lobbying for that?"
“I love it,” Maddow wrote.
“Don’t hold out false hope on that,” Biggs told Meadows. “But there is a glimmer potentially there but we shouldn’t get overhyped on it.”
But toward the end of November, there was no longer a path and Rudy Giuliani was looking for ideas. Biggs called Giuliani the "circus"
“Hey Mark, the circus is coming to town tomorrow and I wanted your input. Giuliani and company will be in downtown Phoenix,” Biggs sent Meadows in a text. “I’m planning on being there. Anything I should look out for your address when I speak to the crowd?”
Giuliani's fake hearing began Nov. 30 in Phoenix, but it wasn't an official government event, even if Biggs and colleague Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were behind Giuliani.
The election was certified by the officials anyway.
