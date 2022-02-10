'Incredibly unproductive': GOP rep slams RNC over 'legitimate political discourse' blunder

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) slammed the Republican National Committee's resolution claiming that the January 6 committee was targeting "ordinary Americans" for "legitimate political discourse."

"It's incredibly unproductive," said Meijer. "The language in there, that 'legitimate political discourse,' I know there have been comments trying to clean that up a little bit and just the fact that that type of verbiage is out there, that we cannot recognize the reality that January 6th was a dark day, it was a violent day, it was an attempt to prevent the certification of the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next, continues to be deeply disappointing."

"A lot of Republicans are pushing that idea, though," said anchor Jake Tapper. "There's a new CNN poll that shows more and more Republicans believe that the January 6 insurrection was okay. Only 15 percent of Republicans said the storming of the Capitol was not a problem in January 2021. But almost twice that, 27 percent of Republicans right now think that it was not a problem for democracy. How do you explain that? And what needs to be done to protect democracy here?"

"I'm always a little bit skeptical because you can get tied up in the wording of the polls," said Meijer, but he added, "We've asked folks to say in their own words what they think happened and there is a sizeable minority that only sees on social media videos that support a narrative that the police let everybody in, that it was very peaceful, that it wasn't violent at all. If there was violence, it was antifa or BLM or a false flag and the FBI. All of these circular excuses really — they're dangerous."

"I've had conversations with folks who have told me that there were only six Capitol Police officers on duty that day because they talked to a friend of theirs who talked to a friend of theirs," added Meijer. "Even when I say I was there, I saw it. I was in the House chamber. That was not the case ... they are just caught up in an echo chamber where there is very little information being presented that contradicts whatever narrative they want to believe."

Watch below: