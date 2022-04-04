House Rules Committee formally recommends holding Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress

Two former aides to then-President Donald Trump are one step closer to being charged with contempt of Congress.
The House Rules Committee on Monday formally recommended that the full House vote on contempt of Congress charges for former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Assistant to the President Peter Navarro. Scavino and Navarro have been accused of ignoring a congressional subpoena to appear for the House Jan. 6 committee.
Members of the Jan. 6 Committee voted last month to hold both men in contempt of Congress.
The full House is expected to take up the recommendation on Wednesday, according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.
The Department of Justice last year charged former Trump adviser Steve Bannon with contempt after he refused to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.