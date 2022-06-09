Peter Navarro lied about being denied call to lawyer — he wanted to call a TV producer: Feds

Federal prosecutors allege that former Trump White House official Peter Navarro lied about the details of his arrest when he went on Fox News to complain about his legal jeopardy.

Navarro was arrest on Friday for contempt of Congress after refusing to abide by a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In his first cable news interview after his arrest, Navarro told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson he was "denied an attorney."

Navarro repeated the claim before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Those were false claims, according to a transcript of his interview with FBI agents released Thursday.

FBI Special Agent Walter Giardina said Navarro asked if he got to make a phone call.

"Do you have an attorney you'd like to call?" Giardina asked, per the transcript of the interview.

"I'm supposed to be on live television tonight," Navarro replied. "I'd like to call the producer and tell him I'm not going to be there."

Navarro was scheduled to appear on Mike Huckabee's show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

"Can I have my phone?" Navarro asked.

Special Agent Giardina informed him he could not have his phone until after being arraigned, but told him he could speak with an attorney, , according to prosecutors.

The next line of the transcript says Navarro referred to the FBI agents as "kind Nazis."

He reportedly asked, "how you could live with yourselves?"