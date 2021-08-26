Former CIA official Phil Mudd schools Jake Tapper on Kabul withdrawal: 'Give me a better plan -- I don't see it'

Former CIA official Phil Mudd on Thursday explained to CNN's Jake Tapper that he didn't think there was any way that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been done without any kind of bloodshed.

Mudd started off by noting that the minute America made a commitment to leave, the government the United States spent 20 years trying to prop up would inevitably crumble, leaving the country with few good options.

"Could you have bombed American... military posts before you got out to ensure that the Taliban couldn't access weapons a explosives? The Taliban then knows you're leaving," Mudd said. "The Taliban is going to surge if they see that you're leaving. That happened in this circumstance. The Afghan National Army is going to see you're leaving, they are going to fold."

Mudd then explained that whenever this happened, it would create a chaotic rush to the airport like we've seen for the last few weeks.

"You give me a better plan," he said. "I don't see it, Jake."

Watch the video below.



