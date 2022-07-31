Philippine ex-President Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94

By Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz MANILA (Reuters) -Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94. Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule. Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role...