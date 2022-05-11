Philippines election winner Marcos tells world to judge him by actions, not family's past

By Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz MANILA (Reuters) - The son of the disgraced late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos vowed on Tuesday to work for all people after his stunning election victory, and told the world to judge him by his presidency, not his family's past. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, better known as "Bongbong", become the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, paving the way for a once unimaginable return to rule for the country's most notorious political dynasty. "Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Marcos t...
John Eastman wanted to throw out absentee votes — to give 'cover' to fake electors scheme: report
May 10, 2022
Politico obtained over 50 pages of email correspondence sent one of the attorney's seek to help Donald Trump stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
"Attorney John Eastman urged Republican legislators in Pennsylvania to retabulate the state’s popular vote — and throw out tens of thousands of absentee ballots — in order to show Donald Trump with a lead, according to newly unearthed emails sent in December 2020, as Trump pressured GOP lawmakers to subvert his defeat," Politico reported late Tuesday evening. "This recalculation, he posited in an exchange with one GOP state lawmaker, 'would help provide some cover' for Republicans to replace Joe Biden’s electors from the state with a slate of pro-Trump electors, part of a last-ditch bid to overturn the election results."
Politico obtained the emails from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was working. The Jan. 6 Select Committee Investigating the Attack on the U.S. Capitol has also reportedly obtained the emails, via the Colorado Ethics Institute.
"The Jan. 6 select committee is fighting a legal battle with Eastman in federal court in California to obtain hundreds of emails Eastman sent and received via his other previous employer, Chapman University. The panel has already won several rounds in this case, obtaining key emails Eastman sent from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2021, but the panel is still fighting to receive thousands of pages sent in the run-up to Jan. 6," Politico reported. "Although Eastman would later go on to suggest that then-Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly refuse to count Biden’s electors, his exchanges with Diamond in early December suggest he hadn’t fully embraced the theory that has since come to define his effort to help Trump cling to power."
The strategy has been widely called the "coup memo."
"In litigation between Eastman and the select committee in California, a federal judge ruled in March that Eastman and Trump likely criminally conspired to overturn the election by pushing this concept in the absence of legal support, particularly after no state legislature went along with the plan to override the election results and appoint Trump electors," Politico reported. "U.S. District Court Judge David Carter described the effort as 'a coup in search of a legal theory.'"
Read the full report.
'God, guns and gynecology' are the three fixations of the GOP in the midterms: Yamiche Alcindor
May 10, 2022
NBC News Washington correspondent and PBS "Washington Week" moderator Yamiche Alcindor revealed what she was hearing as she traveled Pennsylvania investigating voters' perspectives on the 2022 midterm elections.
"I talked to young black voters in Pittsburgh, I also talked to union workers and sat in on a town hall for United Steel Workers," Alcindor told MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.
"And one thing that sticks in my mind from that town hall, where union leaders were talking about the fact that workers' rights and health care should be top of mind," she explained.
"They said that the cultural issues are with the rank and file members — many of them of course have now moved to the Republican Party after abandoning the Democratic Party, largely after the messages of Donald Trump — they said that those workers are focused on the three G's ... and they said they are, God, guns, and gynecology.' So there you have this sort of simple way to explain what voters are talking about to me," Alcindor said.
She said the workers she was talking with were far more likely to vote Republican.
"God, guns and gynecology — that is a bumper sticker I never want to see," Ruhle said. "But alas, here we are."
Watch:
Yamiche Alcindor www.youtube.com
West Virginia election results should have Biden rethinking his strategy: analysis
May 10, 2022
Donald Trump's endorsed candidate winning a Tuesday primary between two incumbent Republican congressmen should result in President Joe Biden rethinking his entire governing philosophy, according to an analysis published by The Washington Post.
Following the 2020 Census, West Virginia lost one of its three congressional districts during reapportionment. That resulted in two incumbent congressmen — David McKinley and Alex Mooney — facing off against each other.
Trump endorsed Mooney, who won the nomination according to projections by the Associated Press and Fox News.
James Hohmann analyzed the outcome for The Post and concluded McKinely's "double-digit defeat in West Virginia’s GOP primary, which largely turned on infrastructure spending, best illustrates why President Biden’s governing theory has failed."
Hohmann detailed how Biden campaigned on being able to pass bipartisan legislation.
"Last summer, after cutting a deal with Senate Republicans that would lead to passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden claimed vindication. He mocked fellow Democrats who called him naive for believing the two parties could bridge their divides," he noted. "Since then, however, Biden has passed no other pieces of major legislation. And those few Republicans who voted for the infrastructure measure are stepping away from politics, voluntarily or involuntarily."
A majority of the 13 Republicans who voted for infrastructure will not be returning to office following the midterms after five retired, one died in office, and McKinley was defeated.
"When he voted for the bill, McKinley lamented how many of his constituents still lack Internet access, especially students who needed to connect to WiFi from fast-food parking lots during the coronavirus pandemic," Hohmann noted. "On Tuesday, West Virginia Republicans cast a vote that helps explain why their state continues to fall behind its more advanced neighbors like Virginia. In too many places, fighting culture wars is now far more important to the GOP than investing in clean water, stable bridges and reliable broadband access."
Read the full report.
