Philippines election winner Marcos tells world to judge him by actions, not family's past

By Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz MANILA (Reuters) - The son of the disgraced late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos vowed on Tuesday to work for all people after his stunning election victory, and told the world to judge him by his presidency, not his family's past. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, better known as "Bongbong", become the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, paving the way for a once unimaginable return to rule for the country's most notorious political dynasty. "Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Marcos t...