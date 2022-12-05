Philly DA Larry Krasner says GOP effort to remove him is part of an ‘authoritarian attack’ on democracy
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has repeatedly cast the impeachment drive against him as illegal and undemocratic. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that the Republican-led drive to impeach and remove him from office was part of a “generalized authoritarian attack” being waged by the GOP on democracy across the country. Krasner, a Democrat, made the remarks during a news conference to address a legal challenge he filed Friday in Commonwealth Court. In that lawsuit, Krasner and his lawyers argued the impeachment drive against him should be thrown out for several reasons, including that legislative Republicans haven’t accused him of an impeachable offense and don’t have ...