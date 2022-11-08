Philly elections officials adopted a last-minute change that will slow down the counting of votes

A worker demonstrates how Philadelphia s high-speed scanners count mail ballots. - Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Counting Philadelphia’s votes will take longer than expected this election. City officials voted Tuesday morning — as polling places opened and the vote count began for the midterm elections — to reinstate a time consuming and labor-intensive process for catching double votes that will slow how quickly they can report results. If Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race is as close as expected, a wait for results out of the state’s largest city is sure to shine a national spotlight on Philadelphia, similar to after the 2020 presidential election. The city commissioners, the t...