Philly Police Officer Mark Dial, who killed Eddie Irizarry, was returned to jail after his bail was revoked

"We seek a highly visible individual who is deeply engaged in either the analytical scholarship or practice of conservative thought and policymaking, or both. Thus, applications will be welcomed from the academic, policy, military, and media communities, among others. The term of the appointment is variable, with a minimum of two to a maximum of four semesters. The position begins August 2024," the job post reads.

The post also said that the salary for the "100% position" is $185,000. It also comes with an assistant, "compensation package" and "relocation subsidy" along with a "dedicated budget."

It does not mandate that the scholar actually be a conservative, but rather an expert in conservative thought.

"Eastman’s involvement with the Trump election effort started while he was a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy at CU-Boulder," Colorado Public Radio reported in Aug. 2023. "Eastman held the position for the 2020-21 academic year, which is exactly as much information as the website for CU’s Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization currently contains about his time there."

They also explained that his time at CU was controversial long before he got involved in the attempt to overthrow the election.

"In August, 2020, nearly 800 people affiliated with the university signed a letter calling on the center to denounce Eastman based on his leadership of a group that opposes same-sex marriage and an op-ed he published questioning Kamala Harris' ability to serve as vice president because her parents are immigrants," the report said.

Special instructions for the application include a "diversity and inclusion statement."

Eastman was indicted along with Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia, in a widespread racketeering case alleging a conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election in the state. He is requesting that he be severed from the others in the case.

Earlier this month, a former prosecutor alleged that Eastman admitted to his guilt on national television.

"He is confessing to trying to interfere with the election," said Joyce Vance. "And it's compounded by Eastman's continued insistence that there was election fraud. There was no election fraud that impacted the outcome. He knew that. There are emails where that comes up and it is discussed. This is, I think, just an example of a lawyer who is so arrogant, who believes that he can outsmart other people, he does this sort of thing that will undoubtedly backfire."