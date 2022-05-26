Philly residents deluge Ukrainian refugee family with goods, services, and money. And a giant ham
Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA -- Veronika Pavliutina has two words for the people of Philadelphia: Thank you. Truly, she said. She’s beyond grateful. Since the article about her family’s frantic escape from Ukraine appeared in The Inquirer on May 6 — she and her three young children landing in the home of strangers, a Mount Airy couple eager to help refugees — they’ve been showered with gifts, services, goods, and money. “I wouldn’t expect this much, ever,” Pavliutina said, her voice catching. The family’s GoFundMe page, which had stalled at about $9,000, quickly shot past its $20,000 goal. She used part of th...