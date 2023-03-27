Philly's 2023 homicide count surpasses 100 after a violent weekend involving a quadruple shooting that killed 2
A Philadelphia police officer examines the scene of a fatal multiple shooting along the 1900 block of North 19th Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday. - Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's 2023 homicide total has surpassed 100 with another weekend of gun violence that included a quadruple shooting that left two people dead. In a nonfatal case, a 12-year-old was shot by his 10-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police said. According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the gun was left unattended in a house on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street. "Thankfully,...