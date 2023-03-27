Philly's 2023 homicide count surpasses 100 after a violent weekend involving a quadruple shooting that killed 2

"I think it's remarkable that for the last two years Trump has said, 'Why can't Liz Cheney stop talking about Jan. 6 and move on?'" said Griffin, who worked in the White House under him. "That's been a lot of my party's line, and here he is, kind of front and center, at his Waco rally talking about Jan. 6 again, but what I was also struck by last week was some of the dangerous and scary rhetoric coming from him. My interpretation knowing him, having worked for him, is he was trying to do it again. He wanted to incite a violent protest and mob to show up because he's afraid of getting indicted, and what was interesting to me, though, is why it's different from Jan. 6."

"So Jan. 6, when he lied to the public and said the election was stolen people turned out because they believed him, and they were like, 'My right to vote was taken, my vote didn't count,'" Griffin added. "That does not justify the actions -- they were wrong, they deserve to be punished -- but people turned out because they thought their freedom and democracy was being taken away. This is just grievance, no one showed up for him. We're not seeing massive protests because this is about Donald Trump being held accountable for his own wrongdoing. I don't want to get ahead of the ball here, like, there could still be protests and, God forbid, I hope there aren't, but it just shows the weakness of this petty, petty little man that it's just grievance politics, and at the end of the day it's about him. It's not about any of the people he's talking to."'

