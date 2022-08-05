Michigan man charged in Planned Parenthood arson urged others to join his fight against abortion
A Michigan man who called abortion "genocide" was arrested for starting two fires at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Joshua Brereson, of Paw Paw, allegedly breached a fence that surrounds the Kalamazoo health care provider on Sunday and set fire to some bushes and then tossed a burning fire-starter log onto the roof, reported WMMT-TV.

The 25-year-old posted a video on his YouTube channel calling abortion "genocide" and encouraged others to "step out of your comfort zone" and join his fight against the medical procedure, according to the Department of Justice.

Brereton allegedly bought citronella torch fuel, a starter log and a utility lighter at Walmart in his hometown about an hour before the fires were started, and he also bought a baseball bat similar to one the arsonist was seen carrying in surveillance video outside the clinic.

The clinic was closed at the time and suffered only minor damage outside the building, and no injuries were reported.

Brereton was arrested Thursday and could face up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum five-year sentence.

