Florida mayoral candidate accused of saying he's happy that city 'won't have another Black mayor'

A Florida city councilman who is running to unseat the mayor of the city of Plantation has been accused of making vulgar and racist remarks, but he claims the accusations are just dirty politics, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Former assistant city clerk Ayesha Robinson told city officials that Councilman Nick Sortal told her “my d--- is hard for this” after detailing a verbal spat his wife had with Mayor Lynn Stoner, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
But Sortal says the comment was directed at his wife, not Robinson, because his wife's hand was on his shoulder.
Robinson also accused Sortal of making a racist remark, when he said, “Oh good, Plantation will never have a Black mayor” -- a remark that Sortal claims he never made. Sortal reportedly later sent flowers to Robinson as an apology for the conversation that took place in May 19.
“I feel it’s all about politics,” Sortal said about the accusations. “I want to keep my focus. I’m not getting down in the mud. That’s not who I am.”