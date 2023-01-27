Plea deal expected for Sacramento-area defendant in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jorge Riley in a Facebook post at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. - U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apparent plea deal has been negotiated with one of the four Sacramento-area defendants in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and may be finalized in court in Washington, D.C., next month. Sacramento Republican activist Jorge Aaron Riley is expected to plead guilty to a single count of obstructing an official proceeding at a hearing in February, his attorney, Tim Zindel, confirmed Thursday following a brief court hearing held via Zoom. Riley faces a five-count indictment that also charges him with disorderly conduct, entering a restricted area and demonstrating in a Capitol buildin...