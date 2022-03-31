Poland to become independent of Russian oil and gas by end of 2022
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a press conference in Warsaw. Poland will take measures to become independent of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2022 in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Poland will take measures to become independent of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2022 in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday.

While the country is already broadly independent of Russian supply, Poland now intends to put forward the most radical plan of any European country to wean itself off Russian imports entirely, Morawiecki said.

He added that independence from Russian oil and gas would partly be achieved by focusing on renewable energies.

"Thanks to these energy sources we will make ourselves independent from Russian oil and Russian gas, but also from other countries that pose no threat to us," he said, as currently the only way to replace "very expensive Russian gas" was with "very expensive Norwegian gas."

In the long run, Morawiecki said, he did not want to buy gas from the "rich Norwegians" anymore.

Polands national-conservative Law and Justice party (Polish: PiS) has been demanding a European embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal since the start of Russia's invasion.

On Tuesday, the government in Warsaw had already announced that they would stop importing coal from Russia.

"We called on the EU Commission to act decisively in the first days of this war. Unfortunately the EU Commission did not reach a decision, so now we will decide for ourselves," Morawiecki had said on Tuesday.

He hoped that coal imports from Russia would cease in April, but at the latest they would stop in May. Instead, Poland will look to Australia, South Africa, and Columbia for its coal imports.

Currently, the country produces nearly 80% of its energy from hard coal and brown coal. Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said that plans to phase out coal by 2049 remained unchanged.