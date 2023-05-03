One dead and multiple injured in 'active shooter situation' in Midtown Atlanta: police
Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

Atlanta Police said they are investigating an "active shooter" situation with multiple injured people in a building in the city's Midtown neighborhood, NBC 4 reported.

"APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area," the Atlanta Police Department said in a Twitter post. "Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims."

APD posted pictures of a suspect they believe to be the shooter. The suspect can be seen wearing a hoodie and a mask, along with some sort of satchel slung over his shoulder.

Police urged anyone in the area to shelter in place.

