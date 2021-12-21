Cop avoids charges after video showed him assaulting woman who accused him of acting white

A former Miami police officer won't face charges for slapping a woman who accused him of acting "white."
Officer Antonio Clemente Rodriguez retired from the force and received back pay following the June 2020 incident at Miami Intentional Airport.
In a viral video, Rodriguez could be seen striking the victim, Paris Anderson, after she got in his face and told him, "You're acting like you're white, but you're really Black. What are you gonna do?"
Anderson is Black, and Rodriguez reportedly is Black and has a Puerto Rican background, according to Law & Crime. After Rodriguez struck Anderson, he and another officer tackled her to the ground and handcuffed her.
"Anderson was charged with felony battery of a law-enforcement officer, but prosecutors soon dropped that case," the site reports. "Even so, the state continued to blame her for the incident. Prosecutor Sandra Miller-Batiste wrote in the new memo that Rodriguez had 'no duty to retreat,' and that it was not unreasonable for him to think that hitting Anderson was necessary to protect himself."
As a result, prosecutors declined to charge Rodriguez with misdemeanor battery.
According to Miller-Batiste's memo, which was obtained by the Miami Herald, Rodriguez and other officers had responded after a ticket gate agent kept Anderson off a flight “because she was belligerent and intoxicated." Rodriguez and the other officers asked Anderson to leave, but she refused and “made a comment about punching the ticketing agent located behind the counter.”
"The police department initially relieved Rodriguez of duty and moved to fire him, but the South Florida Police Benevolent Association opposed it, and the case ended in arbitration," Law & Crime reports. "Rodriguez retired and got back pay."
Watch the video below.
#BREAKING: @MiamiDadePD cop hits woman at Miami International Airport @iflymia #BecauseMiamipic.twitter.com/KnAVipZKtb— Billy Corben (@Billy Corben) 1593651720